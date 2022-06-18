Jaleswar BDO’s Appointment As Jatni Tehsildar Cancelled

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Saturday cancelled the appointment of Jaleswar BDO Aswini Kumar Das, OAS-A(JB), as Jatni Tehsildar, following allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

According to a fresh notification issued by the Revenue And Disaster Management Department, Khordha BDO Rumana Jafri, OAS-A(JB), has been transferred and posted as Jatni Tehsildar.

The move came after the Odisha Vigilance unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores belonging to Jaleswar BDO Aswini Kumar Das following simultaneous house searches in three districts of the state today.