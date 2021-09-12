Jalaka River Flows Above Danger Mark In Balasore

Balasore: Incessant rain in Balasore district has resulted in the increase of water level in the Jalaka river near Mathani area. The water level rose to 5.7 metre as against the danger mark of 5.5 metre.

Sources said that the water level breached the danger mark and it is still continuing to rise. Following this, people residing along the banks are in a state of panic.

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted heavy rainfall for several districts of Odisha as Low Pressure Area now lies as a Well-Marked Low Pressure Area over Northwest & adjoining West central Bay of Bengal.