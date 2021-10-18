Jalaka River Breaches Danger Mark In Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: Following incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area due to the low pressure, Jalaka river has breached danger mark at Mathani in Basta block of Odisha’s Balasore district.

As per latest report, the river was flowing at 6.02 metre mark against the danger level of 5.50 metre. Several panchayats of Basta and Sadar blocks are likely to be affected if the water level continues to rise.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in West Bengal and Odisha till October 20 due to a low-pressure area formed over north Telangana and strong southeasterly wind from the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal till October 19, the IMD said.