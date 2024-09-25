Odisha Urban Academy organized a two-day skill upgradation programme for Jala Sathis with technical support from the Urban Management Centre.

The program aims to empower Jala Sathis with advanced skills and knowledge to ensure efficient and sustainable management of water services across urban areas in Odisha. Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, of Housing and Urban Development, interacted with Jala Sathi trainees participating in the two-day training.

During her interaction, Smt. Padhee highlighted the pivotal role played by Jala Sathis in community-based water management and applauded their dedication. She emphasized the importance of continuous skill enhancement to meet the growing demands of urban water governance and deliver quality services to the public.

“Jala Sathis are the bridge between the administration and the community. By equipping them with the right skills, we ensure a robust water management system that is both efficient and sustainable,” said Smt. Padhee. She encouraged the trainees to take full advantage of the program and contribute effectively to the state’s mission of inclusive and reliable water services.

The skill upgradation programme, which will train over 800 Jala Sathis in different clusters across Odisha, is part of the state’s larger vision to build capacity and strengthen urban water management.

The training focuses on a wide range of skills, including technical operations, water testing, customer engagement, and financial management, ensuring that Jala Sathis are well-prepared to meet the challenges of urban water service delivery.

The trainees expressed their gratitude to the government for this opportunity, stating that the program will help them improve their efficiency and provide better service to their respective communities.