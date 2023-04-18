Jakson Green to develop India’s first urban-centric green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

New Delhi: Jakson Green, endorsed by India’s leading energy & Infrastructure conglomerate, Jakson Group, announced today that the company is developing a Green Hydrogen fuelling station at Badarpur, New Delhi for a major power company in India. Set to be built in record time, the project is expected to offset 3.7 tons of CO2 per day once operational.

The green hydrogen fuelling station involves the establishment of a specialised and dedicated facility that will use the green energy generated on-site by a renewable hybrid to generate, compress, store, and dispense GH, utilising a hydrogen purification system. As a part of the project, the company will also incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) backed renewable hybrid power plant within the station, making it a completely self-sustained facility. Overseeing the entire facility, an advanced integrated control system using cutting-edge digital technology will also be put in place to supervise and monitor the fuelling station’s operations. The fuelling station is expected to produce 260 kg of green hydrogen per day at a pressure of 350 bar that will be utilised to fuel up to five intercity FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Bikesh Ogra, CEO and Managing Director of Jakson Green Private Limited, said, “Our endeavour to establish India’s largest urban centric green hydrogen refuelling station is another push to steer nation’s sustainability initiatives. The project is expected to aid the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission & significantly contribute towards propelling India’s low carbon quotient/journey. Our project reinforces hydrogen’s crucial role as a new energy transition fuel, reducing India’s dependence on imported crude oil and minimizing pollution. This sets us apart as a pioneering player in green hydrogen, and we remain committed to building infrastructure that promotes hydrogen-fueled vehicles”

Jakson Green has recently announced its global ambitions to be a leading developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies and is eyeing a play in the independent hydrogen and ammonia production and electrolyser manufacturing space in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The firm is actively developing a pipeline of renewable energy, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects, both in India and abroad.