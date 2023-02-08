“Jajpur Would Be No 1 District”: CM Naveen Inaugurates Jajpur Mahotsav

Bhubaneswar: Jajpur would become the number one district in the state and will create a role model for all, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The district was the center of religion, literature and culture where Buddhism also flourished like Hinduism, the CM pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Udayagiri are now the center of attraction for Buddhists all over the world.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Jajpur is the confluence of many religions, spiritual and philosophies. In the culture of Jajpur, various theories are reflected. Jajpur was once the capital of Odisha. It was the center of religion, literature and culture. Like Hinduism, Buddhism also flourished.

Paying obeisance to Goddess Birja, who is presiding deity of Jajpur, Patnaik said that Jajpur is the Shakti Peeth which has a glorious history.

“From the freedom struggle to art, literature, culture, agriculture, tourism, Jajpur has a unique identity in every field. Jajpur is moving ahead on the path of development today with its heritage,” the CM said.

On the occasion, 5T secretary VK Pandian was present.

MLA and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das also spoke on the occasion.

The district festival will last for six days.