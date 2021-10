Chandikhol: The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway track near Haridaspur-Dhanamandala in Jajpur district.

According to available reports, locals spotted the body and alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) about the same.

On being informed, RPF reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. However, the identity and reason behind the death are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.