Jajpur: Six Drown While Bathing In Kharasrota After Holi Celebrations

Jajpur: A person drowned and five others went missing while taking bath in the Kharasrota River on Friday.

According to reports, the six youths were taking a dip in the Kharasrota river near Mangala Ghat after the Holi celebrations.

Following this, the tragedy struck and all six were swept away in the river. Meanwhile, a team of Fire Services rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations.