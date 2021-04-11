Jajpur Road Mishap: Couple Killed, 8-YO Daughter Critical

Jajpur: A married couple was killed, while their 8-year-old daughter in a road mishap NH-16 near Neulpur under Dharmasala police limits in Jajpur district.

Reportedly, the accident occurred today morning when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding on.

According to sources, locals spotted the trio lying in a pool of blood.

The impact of the collision was so high that the couple died on the spot. However, the minor girl sustained grievous injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and seized the bodies.

On the other hand, the local residents blocked the NH demanding compensation for the family of the deceased persons.