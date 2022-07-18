Jajpur: Minor girl jumps off roof to escape rape bid, 5 detained

Kalinganagar: A minor girl sustained critical injuries after she jumped off a roof of a school in a bid to escape gang rape by five persons on Sunday night. The shocking incident has been reported from Kalinganagar industrial area in the Jajpur district.

Reportedly, the injured minor girl is now battling for her life and is undergoing treatment at Tata Medical. In the wee hours, police also apprehended five suspected people and they are being questioned under detention about the incident, sources said.

As per reports, the minor girl hailing from Tiljhari village in Anandpur police station limits in Koenjhar district along with her younger brother was on her way to their elder sister’s house in the Tata mining area on Sunday.

While they were waiting to catch a bus at Duburi square in the evening, some youths approached them and offered biscuits to eat. Due to incessant rains, the minor siblings failed to get a bus on the route and left on foot. The anti-socials who were trailing advised them to take shelter at a nearby temple and continue their journey in the morning.

Trusting their kindness, the minor siblings then took shelter in the temple. However, the youths again showed up at night and asked them to shift to the nearby primary school at Jhumpana.

On reaching the school, the accused youths first thrashed the girl’s younger brother and chased him away. When the minor boy went away, the youths tried to gangrape the minor girl. But the girl, in a bid to resist the rape bid, jumped off the roof of the school and sustained grievous injuries. In the meanwhile, her youth brother managed to reach the nearby village and informed the locals who called the police.

Soon the cops and locals reached the school premises and rescued the minor girl lying unconscious in a bush. She was then rushed to the nearby Tata Medical.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), a case has been registered by the Kalinganagar police station in this regard and an investigation is underway, sources said.

Police also swung into action and before this morning, five suspects were apprehended for questioning. Later today, Jajpur SP Rahul P R also visited the spot and met the survivor at the hospital. DSP Pramod Malik is reportedly investigating the case.