Jajpur: Minor Brother-Sister Duo Drown In Pond

Jajpur: Two siblings drowned in a pond while playing at Kulasahi village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district.

The deceased have been identified as Manas (3) and Mithun (2) of the same village.

According to the sources, the two brother and sister duo were playing near the pond. While playing, their legs slipped into the water, and they started drowning. They were fished out and rushed to the Mangalpur Community Health Centre where doctors declared them dead.