Jajpur: Minor Boy’s Body Found Floating In Nullah

Jajpur: A minor boy was found dead in a nullah near Mukundapur village under Korei police limits in the Jajpur district. The deceased has been identified as Trilochan Das (12), son of Basudev Das.

According to available information, worried family members searched for him everywhere as he didn’t return home on Friday night and lodged FIR in the police station.

Later some locals spotted the lifeless body of the minor floating at the Nullah and immediately informed the police about the same.

On getting information, police reached the spot and fished out the body. An investigation has been launched after sending the body for post-mortem.

While the exact circumstances that led to Trilochan’s death remained undetermined, police suspected it to be a murder case.