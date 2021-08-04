Jajpur: Maa Biraja Temple Reopens Today

Jajpur: The Biraja Temple in Jajpur reopened today after months of being shut due to the restrictions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the devotees will be allowed for the darshan of Maa Biraja between 6 AM and 8 PM every day.

The Biraja Temple, or Birija Kshetra, is a historic Hindu temple located in Jajpur. The present temple was built during the 13th century. The principal idol is Devi Durga, who is worshiped as Viraja, and the temple gave Jajpur the nicknames “Viraja Kshetra” and “Biraja Peetha”.