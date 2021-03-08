Jajpur: Home Guard Killed In Road Mishap

Jajpur: A home guard was killed in a road mishap near Neulapur Railway over-bridge on National Highway-16 in Jajpur district today.

The deceased, identified as Pratap Das from Binjharpur, was posted as a home guard in Cuttack.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Pratap was heading towards Cuttack on a two-wheeler when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle killing him on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, police said.