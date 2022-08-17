Jajpur: Crocodile In Swollen Baitarani River Sparks Fear

Jajpur: Crocodile fear has gripped Jajpur district of Odisha after two crocodiles were spotted at Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals of Dharampur village witnessed two huge crocodiles in the River water.

After witnessing the large reptile, the villagers are scared. It has been expected that the crocodile might have washed ashore due to the flood. The villagers have demanded immediate capture of the deadly animal.