A class IV student died after falling from a swing at a primary school in the Tamaka area of Jajpur district on Saturday.

The boy, son of Nabaghan Sahu from Bagapatia village, was enjoying a ride during school hours when the accident happened. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The boy’s family blamed the teacher’s carelessness for the incident and detained the teacher, demanding stern action.