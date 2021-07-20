Jajpur: Businessman Found Dead; Police Suspect Murder

Jajpur: A businessman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a rented house in Mangalpur bazar in Jajpur district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Subash Kuanr of Ismailpur. He was staying in a rented house in Mangalpur and had a stationary store at Mangalpur market.

According to reports, the matter came to light after a neighbour heard muffled voices of Subash at around 1 AM and informed the landlord about the same.

Later, the landlord along with others reached the house and found Subash in an unconscious state. They immediately took him to Mangalpur Community Health Centre (CHC). However, he has declared brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Subsequently, police reached the health centre and questioned his family members.

While the exact cause behind the death of the businessman is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be a murder case. Further investigation into the matter is underway, sources said.