Jajpur Bomb Blast Case: Police ASI Suspended Over Sloppy Action

Jajpur: An assistant sub-inspector of the Binjharpur police station has been suspended for dereliction of duty on Friday.

Jajpur Superintendent of Police, Rahul PR suspended ASI Kanduri Charan Das over his sloppy action in a case of a bomb blast in Bagamara village.

Earlier on March 19, one person was killed in a bomb blast following a dispute over sand mining lease in Bagamara. Following the incident, the kin of the deceased registered a case in the Binjharpur police station.

However, ASI Kanduri Charan Das, who was in charge of the case, did not conduct any proper investigation.

Subsequently, he was suspended from his duty by the Jajpur SP.

On being informed about the ASI’s negligence of the case, The Jajpur SP Rahul PR took strict action against the Das, informed Jajpur Additional SP.