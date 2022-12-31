Jaishankar sends stern message to Pakistan and China on terrorism

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday took a veiled dig at Pakistan and sent a stern message to China in an address during his Cyprus visit on Friday. The minister said there would be no compromise on the core issues because no country has suffered from terrorism as much as India.

We have been very clear that we will not normalise and rationalise terrorism, he said.

“We will never normalize it. We will never allow terrorism to force us to the negotiating table. We want good neighborly relations with everybody. But good neighborly relations do not mean excusing or looking away or rationalizing terrorism. That we are very clear,” Jaishankar said.

“We have challenges on our borders. The challenges on the borders intensified during the Covid-19 period. And you all know that today the state of our relations with China is not normal. They are not normal because we will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally,” he added.

The statement came after the Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month.

Speaking about the expectations from India, the minister said that India is seen as a country with a strong economy and an independent nation.

India is negotiating three agreements with Cyprus – defence operations cooperation, migration and mobility agreement to facilitate legal movement of people of both the countries and agreement on International Solar Alliance, Jaishankar informed, ANI reported.

He also mentioned his 40 years of experience in the foreign ministry, saying that this has been really a transformation of how embassies, high commissions, ministries, and officials think about the Indian community.

Jaishankar met the former Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during his three-day trip to the country. He also addressed a business event where he said that India is getting increasingly prominent in the global economy.

He underlined the the reforms undertaken by the Modi government that contributed to the country becoming one of the strong destinations for inward foreign direct investment.