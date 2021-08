Jaishankar Meets Qatari Counterpart, Discusses Over Afghanistan Crisis

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar during his stopover in Doha.

Both leaders had a useful exchange of views on Afghanistan. This meeting comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and placed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul.

“Met Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani @MBA_AlThani_DPM & FM Qatar during my stopover in Doha. Had useful exchange of views on Afghanistan,” tweeted Jaishankar.