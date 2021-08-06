Jaishankar Meets Iran Prez Raisi, Conveys PM Modi’s Greetings

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Jaishankar met Raisi during his two-day Iran visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s president and he also conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on assuming office.

This meeting comes after the Iranian President on Thursday took the oath of office before Parliament in the presence of the Judiciary chief and members of the Expediency Council and foreign guests in Tehran.

“A warm meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi after his assumption of office. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. His commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship was manifest. So too was the convergence in our regional interests,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Looking forward to working with his team,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Raisi won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62 per cent of the vote to replace Hassan Rouhani, who has served the maximum two terms in office.

Last month, EAM had called on Iran’s Raisi and handed over a personal message from Prime Minister Modi.