Jaishankar Holds Delegation-Level Talks With Chinese FM

New Delhi: After holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said that peace and tranquillity at the border areas with China have been the foundation of stable and cooperative ties between the two countries.

Reportedly, Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart addressed a broad and substantive agenda in an open and candid manner.

Speaking to the media persons after delegation-level talks with Chinese FM, “I would describe the current situation as work in progress, obviously at a slower pace than desirable. And my discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi today were aimed at expediting that process.”

“The impact of the tension at the border areas on the overall relationship has been visible in the last two years. This is only natural since peace and tranquillity at the border areas have been the foundation of stable and cooperative ties. Indeed we have agreements designed to strengthen these foundations and prevent the kind of situation that we are seeing today,” he added.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday told the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that there has to be “early and complete disengagement” in border areas for Indo-China ties to move forward. In a meeting between the Chinese Foreign Minister and NSA Doval, both countries emphasised that their actions should not violate the spirit of equal and mutual security, the government sources said.

The two Asian neighbours also concurred to work in the same direction and resolve outstanding issues as quickly as possible, the sources added.