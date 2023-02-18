Jaishankar Calls On Anthony Albanese To Discuss Bilateral Strategic Partnership

Melbourne: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday and held discussions on a range of subjects, including bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties and cricket.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Fiji, also conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Australian counterpart.

“Delighted to call on PM @AlboMP of Australia today morning in Kirribilli House in Sydney. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard,” he tweeted.

“It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations,” Australian Premier Albanese tweeted.

Jaishankar also held meetings with Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong.

“A good meeting with @BowenChris, Minister of Climate Change & Energy of Australia. Discussed climate financing,loss & damage and need for greater collaboration.Focused on securing renewable energy technology and supply chains,” he tweeted.

“Warm and wide ranging discussions with FM @SenatorWong at Sydney Harbour today. Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific strategic picture, progress in the Quad, G20 developments and our respective neighbourhoods. Noted the forward movement on our bilateral agenda. Emphasised the need for vigilance against radical activities targeting Indian community. Will be welcoming her soon in New Delhi,” he added.

Earlier, Jaishankar spoke at the Sydney Business Breakfast event where he emphasised that in today’s global landscape, like-minded countries need to work together “to derisk economy” and rise to challenges of the digital world and build relationships that serve as stabilisers for the economy.

“India and Australia are on-track. Bilaterally, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership sets the framework and the ECTA will turbocharge the relationship. Regular contacts are helping,” he said.

“In a changing global scenario, India and Australia are forging a crucial partnership and the contributions of all stakeholders is appreciated,” he said.

Jaishankar said transformational governance changes underway in India are showing results.