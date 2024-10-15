Islamabad: India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Pakistan today to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years, highlighting the importance of the summit despite ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Jaishankar is expected to attend a banquet reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, welcoming delegates from SCO member countries. The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, environment, and socio-cultural linkages.

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, called off its planned protest coinciding with the summit. This decision is seen as a gesture to ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile international event.

Security has been tightened in Islamabad to ensure the safety of all delegates. Both India and Pakistan have ruled out any bilateral talks between Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the summit4. However, Jaishankar’s presence underscores India’s commitment to the SCO and its regional cooperation goals.

