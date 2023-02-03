Jaish-e-Mohammad Terror Module Busted In J&K’s Kulgam, 6 Held

New Delhi: Security forces on Friday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module with the arrest of six persons and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to reports, a search operation launched in Mirhama village Kulgam Police and 9 Rashtriya Rifles led to the arrest six JeM terrorist associates and recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

In a major breakthrough 06 #terrorist associates have been arrested & huge cache of arms & ammunitions were recovered in a joint operation of #Kulgam police & #9RR at Mirhama & DH Pora, Kulgam. Case in this regard registered & investigation is in progress.@KashmirPolice@DigSkr pic.twitter.com/9otzH9Clq8 — District Police Kulgam: official (@policekulgam) February 3, 2023

The arrested persons have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Padder, Ubaid Ahmad Itoo, Danish Ahmad Dar, Nawaz Ahmad Ganir, Aabid Mushtaq and Kifayat Ahmad Lone. The recovered arms and ammunition include four UBGL shells, 446 M4 rounds, 30 AK-47 rounds, two mortar shells and other incriminating materials.

According to an official, during preliminary investigation, it was found that the militants were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across via various social media platforms. The arrested accused were hell-bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Kulgam district by way of carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on minority communities, police added.

Police said a case under relevant sections have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigation on the matter is underway.