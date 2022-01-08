Jaipatna IIC Hurt In Knife Attack By Father-Son Duo

Kalahandi: A police officer was critically injured after allegedly stabbed by a father-son duo at the Mukhiguda area under Jaipatna police limits in the Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The injured official has been identified as the IIC of Jaipatna Police Station, Basudev Chhatria.

According to sources, the incident took place this evening, when IIC Chhatria had gone to the Mukhiguda area to resolve an issue.

A verbal spat between the father and his son, identified as Kaluchanran Bhuyan and Deeptikrushna Bhuyan respectively, turned into a violent clash. While trying to pacify the duo, the IIC become critical as one of them stabbed him with a sharp knife.

Immediately, the police officer rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the father-son duo and further investigations are underway.