Jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed killed by UP Police in encounter

Uttar Pradesh: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son was killed in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) at Jhansi earlier today.

“Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam Maksudan, both wanted in Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered,” a tweet by ANI read.

A police van carrying convicted gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother former MLA Ashraf on Thursday arrived at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Heavy security was seen deployed outside the court.

Prayagraj police unit is likely to plead for a 14-day custody remand of Atiq and his brother Ashraf to question them, officials said.

On April 12, police brought these two criminals from Sabarmati Jail and Bareilly Jail to Prayagraj’s Naini Jail.

Earlier, Ashraf was shifted to Bareilly jail while Atiq was being brought to Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail.