Jai Jawan! Kartik Aaryan meets Indian Navy officers | See pics
Kolkata: Actor Kartik Aaryan spent a day with the Indian Navy officers. The actor spent time onboard INS Kolkata, saw what it takes to live at sea and experienced firsthand the physical fortitude required to operate a mounted machine gun.
Kartik even tried his hand at making jalebis for the crew and participated in a head-to-head tug-of-war against the sailors. The day wrapped up with the sailors performing a variety of memorable numbers and Kartik Aaryan joining in.
He also chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ with officers. During an interaction, the actor called the officers ‘real heroes.’
जय जवान !! ❤️
एक दिन नौसेना के जांबाज़ जवानों के साथ 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H3uJkdKZYQ
— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 14, 2022
