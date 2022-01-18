Jai Bhim featured on Oscars YouTube channel
Hyderabad: A scene from Suriya-starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ directed by TJ Gnanavel along with the director’s story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.
An honour of the highest order!#JaiBhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of @TheAcademy #SceneAtTheAcademy
▶️ https://t.co/CUEu8u0Occ#Oscars @Suriya_offl #Jyotika @tjgnan @rajsekarpandian @PrimeVideoIN
— 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) January 18, 2022
Jai Bhim starring Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan premiered directly on a popular OTT platform on November 2, 2021. After the film’s release, the film landed in multiple controversies. Jai Bhim weaves in real case studies helmed by Activist-Lawyer Chandru, who brought justice to indigenous tribes in Tamilnadu through his relentless efforts. Writer-director TJ Gnanavel reveals how the story narrative was formed and executed.