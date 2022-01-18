Jai Bhim featured on Oscars YouTube channel

Hyderabad: A scene from Suriya-starrer ‘Jai Bhim’ directed by TJ Gnanavel along with the director’s story narrative has been featured on the official YouTube channel of the Oscars.

Jai Bhim starring Suriya, Lijomol Jose and Manikandan premiered directly on a popular OTT platform on November 2, 2021. After the film’s release, the film landed in multiple controversies. Jai Bhim weaves in real case studies helmed by Activist-Lawyer Chandru, who brought justice to indigenous tribes in Tamilnadu through his relentless efforts. Writer-director TJ Gnanavel reveals how the story narrative was formed and executed.