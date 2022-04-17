Jahangirpuri Violence: Mastermind Among 14 Arrested

New Delhi: At least 14 people including the mastermind have been arrested in connection with a clash between two groups during a religious procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri yesterday.

One of the 14 suspects arrested in connection with Hanuman Jayanti violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, is said to be the mastermind behind the communal clashes, police sources said.

The communal clashes occurred at the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening in the wake of the ‘Shobha Yatra’ that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

According to the police, stones were pelted and some vehicles torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm on Saturday.

The Delhi Police initiated its investigation into the incident on Saturday night. An FIR was lodged and 14 people were arrested.