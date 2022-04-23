Jahangirpuri Violence Case: ED Files Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence incident.

The ED had filed a PMLA case based on the FIR in the Jahangirpuri incident.

According to reports, the ED will probe if Ansar or others received any funds, from any organisation or a person, which was used in the Jahangirpuri violence.

The officials will also go through the bank accounts and property details of Ansar and the other accused.

Mohammed Ansar is allegedly the main conspirator behind the Jahangirpuri violence and has past criminal records.