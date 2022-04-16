Jahangir Puri Violence: Situation Is Under Control, Says Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi’s Jahangirpuri violence during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, the Delhi Police Commissioner said that the situation is under control.

The Police Commissioner said that strict action would be taken against rioters and adequate additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to top Delhi Police officers and directed them to take necessary action.

The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police and is keeping a close watch on the situation

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

Several vehicles were vandalised by miscreants and police personnel were injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.