Cuttack: Senior IPS officer Jagmohan Meena assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Cuttack on Tuesday.

Meena, a 2013 batch IPS officer who previously served as SP in Ganjam and prior to that as SP in Angul, succeeded the outgoing DCP Prakash R today.

Upon assuming his new duties during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, Meena stated that the police force would endeavour to serve the public with utmost sensitivity and effort.

He assured that the police would strive to deliver justice to the public to the greatest extent possible under the law. However, he also emphasized that the police will adopt a firm and resolute stance in confronting antisocial elements and criminals.