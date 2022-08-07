Jagdeep Dhankhar To Take Oath As 14th Vice President Of Office On Thursday

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar has been elected as the 14th Vice President of India.

He will take the oath of office on Thursday, a day after the term of the incumbent Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu ends. Mr Dhankhar will also be appointed the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission today issued a certificate announcing the election of Mr Dhankhar. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey signed the Certification of the Election of Mr Dhankhar. It will be read out at the time of the oath taking ceremony of the new vice president on August 11.

Mr Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, with 528 votes against Alva’s 182 votes.