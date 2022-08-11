Jagdeep Dhankhar Takes Oath As 14th Vice President of India

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, a former governor and ex-Union minister, on Thursday took oath as the fourteenth Vice President of India. He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

Dhankhar was nominated by the BJP-led ruling NDA for the country’s second-highest constitutional office.

On 6 August, Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President after defeating the Opposition’s Margaret Alva comfortably. He emerged victorious with 528 votes against Alva’s 182.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the ‘Certification of the Election of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the next Vice President of India’ on August 7.

With 74.36 per cent votes Dhankhar has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.