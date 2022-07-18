Jagdeep Dhankhar Files Papers For Vice-President Polls

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, the BJP-led NDA’s candidate for Vice-President, filed his nomination papers today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with him, as were Cabinet Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

Against Mr Dhankhar, a former West Bengal governor who had a long innings with the BJP in Rajasthan, the Opposition has fielded veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva in the polls scheduled for August 6. Last date file nominations is tomorrow.

The term of the current Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu, ends on August 10. A former BJP president and union minister, Mr Naidu won comfortably in 2017.