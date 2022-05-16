Jagatsinghpur Ward Member Burnt Alive As House Catches Fire

Jagatsinghpur: A woman was charred alive after a fire broke out in her house on Monday morning at Bidyadharpur village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased, identified as Saraswati Sethi, was a ward member of the same village.

Suddenly, a fire broke out at the house and Sethi was caught in the accident, following which local villagers along with her family members of her rushed to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.

However, Sethi succumbed to the injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot, following which the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, adding that further investigation into the case is underway. The cause of the fire mishap is yet to be known.