Jagatsinghpur: Gas Tanker Runs Over Bike, One Dead

Paradeep: A bike rider was killed as a gas tanker ran over his bike near zero point at Paradeep Highway in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhat Patra Of Garajanga village in Kendrapara district.

As per reports, Prabhat was a pipeline worker in a company in Sandhakuda area in Paradeep. As usual, he was going to his duty yesterday. but, at the Zero Point area, the gas tanker hit his bike and ran over his head. As a result, he died on the spot.

On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the body. The body was sent to Atharbanki Community Health Center for post-mortem. The gas tanker has also been seized. Investigation is underway in this matter.