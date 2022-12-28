Jagatsinghpur Dy. Collector Held For Amassing Huge Illegal Assets

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector Chitta Ranjan Pilla on charges of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of 191% of his known sources of income which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.45 dated 28.12.2022 has been registered against Chitta Ranjan Pilla, Dy. Collector and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. He is being forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Dy. Collector Chitta Ranjan Pilla, and his family members;

Flat No.207, Block-3(B), 2nd floor, Space Town Apartment, At Gadakana-25, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.202, Sai Anumadana Re, At-Nuagaon, PO-Chandaka, PSBharatpur, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.101, Harsapriya Enclave (Saraswati), At-Rangamatia, POMancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.101, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

Flat No.103, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

One double storeyed building at Sonepur Town, Unit-1, Tahasil/DistSonepur.

One double storeyed building at Naighati, PO-Pratappur, PS- Baliapal, Balasore.

11 number of plots including 1 plot in prime area of Bhubaneswar, 10 plots in Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Baliapal and Narayanpur, Balasore.

Cash Rs.1,85,285/-.

Bank, Insurance deposits and investment in Mutual Funds worth approx Rs.48.71 Lakhs.

2 four wheelers (Mahindra Bolero & Maruti Alto) worth Rs.11.40 Lakhs.

3 two wheelers worth over Rs.3.24 Lakh.

Gold & household articles worth over Rs.13.64 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Jagatsinghpur Dy. Collector Chitta Ranjan Pilla were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 191% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress.

Pilla joined in Govt. service as Junior Clerk on 10.02.1993 and served at Patnagarh Tahasil, Bolangir, Ranpur Tahasil and DRDA, Sonepur. In 2006 he got promotion to the rank of Sr. Clerk and served in various posts at Sonepur. In Sept 2018 he was selected to ORS and joined as Asst. Collector at Boudh and continued there till 2019.

In October, 2019 he joined as Addl. Tahasildar, Bhubaneswar. Recently, on 19.10.2022, he was selected to OAS and joined at the office of Collector, Jagatsinghpur as Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) and was continuing there till date.