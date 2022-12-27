Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector In Vigilance Net

Bhubaneswar: The State Vigilance on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of a Deputy Collector posted in Jagatsinghpur district, Chittaranjan Pilla.

According to the Vigilance, total 9 teams led by two Deputy SPs of the anti-corruption agency are carrying out searches at 9 locations across the State in a case of accumulation of disproportionate assets.

The Warrants were issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance (Bhubaneswar) to conduct searches at:

Flat No.207, Block-3(B), 2nd floor, Space Town Apartment (Ms Harsapriya Construction Pvt. Ltd), At-Gadakan-25, PS-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.101, Harsapriya Enclave (Saraswati), At- Rangamatia, PO-Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.202, Sai Anumadana Re, At-Nuagaon, PO- Chandaka, PS- Bharatpur, Bhubaneswar.

Flat No.101,Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

Flat No.103, Type-A, Block-IV, 1st floor, At-Sunahat, Balasore.

One double storyed building at Sonepur Town, Unit-1, Tahasil/Dist- Sonepur .

House at native village located at-Naighati, PO- Pratap pur, PS- Baliapala, Balasore.

Temporary residence of Sri Pilla, located at Jagatsinghpur.

Office located at Collectorate, Jagatainghpur.

The raids are undeway at three flats in Bhubaneswar and two in Balasore, apart from the other locations, and an assessement is being done to ascertain the net worth of the assets of the Deputy Collector, Vigilance official said