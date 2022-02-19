Jagatsinghpur: 5 arrested in connection with poll-related violence

Jagatsinghpur: At least 5 persons were arrested in connection with poll-related violence at booth number-1 and 2 at Patasara in Jagatsinghpur.

According to the Odisha Police, the accused were apprehended in connection with poll disruption incidents.

Any kind of violence or misconduct during panchayat polls won’t be tolerated, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal said earlier.

The first phase poll dotted with violence, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to beef up measures to ensure incident-free polling during the remaining rounds.

Expressing concern over violence reported from many districts, State Election Commissioner AP Padhi convened an urgent meeting to discuss the situation and preparation by police for the second phase polling. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.