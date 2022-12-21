Jagannath Yatra Rail Tour Package by Bharat Gaurav Train of IRCTC: Details Here

Running of Shri Jagannath Circuit Train is a holy expedition by Bharat Gaurav Train of IRCTC from 25th Jan to 1st Feb’2023 which is named Jagannath Yatra. The itinerary of this train includes visits to the prominent sacred temples while travelling through the pilgrimage cities of Varanasi, Puri, and Gaya. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on a very special tour Shri Jagannath Yatra which is in line with the Government of India initiative ”Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will be covering some of the prominent pilgrimage and heritage destinations of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha States.

The train is all set to embark on its 8 day tour wherein the one among the Char Dham of India i.e. Jagannath temple of Puri will be visited by the pilgrims. Besides, the visit of Varanasi, Baijnath Dham and Gaya will be added attractions in the tour. Coupled with a modern state of the art AC rake, the tourist train will start from Delhi Safderjung Railway station on 25th January 2023 and return on 1st Feb 2023. Tourists will also have options to board/ de-board the train at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur and Lucknow stations in the tour.

The 07 Nights/08 Days IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist train tour has its first stop at Varanasi, the ancient holy city, where tourists will visit Kashi Vishwanath jyotirlinga temple & Corridor along with the Ganga ghat & Arti. After Varanasi, the train will move to Jashidih Railway station in Jharkhand and tourist will proceed to visit Baidyanath dham Jyotirling temple. Further train will depart from Jashidih to Puri where stay for two nights will be arranged for tourists in the hotels. While at Puri, tourists will visit Jagannath temple, Golden Puri beach, Sun temple at Konark and temples of Bhubneshwar. After Puri, Gaya will be the last destination where the visit of Vishnupad temple will be covered in the tour. Train will return back to Delhi on the 8th day of its journey on 1st Feb 2023.

This fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise of eleven 3rd AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLR’s. Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served on board to the guests in their respective seats from the well equipped modern pantry car. The train has also been fitted with infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. From clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras and Security Guards for each coach have also been provided for the tourists.

IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. Indian Railways is providing approx. 33% concession for promotion of Rail Tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train Scheme. Packages offered are at an economical rate starting from Rs. 17655/- per person. The IRCTC tourist train will be an all inclusive tour package covering train journey in 3rd AC, Night stay at AC hotels, All meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment option for breaking the total payment in small amount EMIs. Users can avail the EMI payment option for making payment in 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 or 24 month EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards.

For more details, visit the IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.com and booking is available online, on first come first serve basis on the web portal.

For more information, contact IRCTC Mobile no. 8287930749 and 8287930712.