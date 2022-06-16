Jadeja Stays On Top Of ICC Rankings For Test All-Rounders

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remained at the top in the latest ICC rankings for all-rounders in Tests. Fellow Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin comes behind the southpaw in the second spot.

England batter Joe Root is back at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after smashing a second successive century in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against New Zealand.

Ollie Pope (up 22 places to 53rd) and Alex Lees (up 26 places to 86th) have also moved up the rankings for batters while seam bowler Matthew Potts has advanced 18 places to 59th after picking up three wickets in the match.

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell’s scores of 190 and 62 not out have lifted him 33 places to a career-best 17th position while Tom Blundell’s first innings century has helped him move up four places to 31st position. Devon Conway’s innings of 46 and 52 see him inch up one slot to 23rd. Fast bowler Trent Boult is up four places to ninth.

Wednesday’s weekly rankings update sees Pakistan batters hold the top two positions in both ODIs and T20Is and a number of slow bowlers make significant progress.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings that has been updated after the third Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan match, the Pakistan versus West Indies series and the first match between Sri Lanka and Australia, the Pakistan opener has moved up to take second spot behind captain Babar Azam after a Player of the Series effort of 65, 72 and 62.

This is the first instance of Pakistan batters grabbing the top two positions in the ODI rankings.

West Indies player Shai Hope (up two places to 11th), Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi (up five places to 45th), Australia’s Marcus Stoinis (up four places to joint-50th) and Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka (up six places to joint-50th) are the others to move up the ODI batters’ list.

Meanwhile, Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has moved up to number two and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi to number four in the bowlers’ list led by New Zealand’s Trent Boult. Spinners Mujeebur Rahman of Afghanistan, Akeal Hosein of the West Indies, Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka and Shadab Khan of Pakistan have also moved up the rankings for bowlers.

Hazlewood has also moved back to number one in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings while Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka is up 16 places to eighth in the list. Australia spinner Ashton Agar (up three places to ninth), India seamer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (up seven places to 11th) and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up four places to 26th) are the others to gain.

The rankings for batters sees Mohammad Rizwan gain one position to reach second in the list, also led by Babar. Aaron Finch has moved up one place to fifth while India’s Ishan Kishan has galloped 68 places to reach seventh position after aggregating 164 runs in three matches against South Africa.