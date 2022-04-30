Jadeja Hands Back CSK Captaincy To Dhoni

Chennai: Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK.

MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.

CSK have made a poor start to the season under Jadeja, winning just two of their eight fixtures so far and are on the brink of missing out on a playoff spot.

Jadeja too has struggled for form, scoring just 112 runs at an average of 22.40 while also picking just 5 wickets in eight games and conceding runs at 8.19 an over.

Dhoni’s first game back at the helm will come on Sunday in Pune, against Kane Williamson’s SRH who sit in the top half of the table.