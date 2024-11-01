Mumbai: In a stellar display of spin bowling, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar led India to bowl out New Zealand for 235 on the opening day of the third and final Test.

Jadeja, the seasoned left-arm spinner, claimed an impressive 5/65, marking his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket1. His partner in spin, Washington Sundar, also delivered a remarkable performance, taking 4/812. The duo’s combined efforts dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup in just 65.4 overs.

New Zealand, opting to bat first, struggled against the Indian spinners. Daryl Mitchell was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring a resilient 81, while Will Young contributed 71 runs. However, their efforts were not enough to withstand the relentless pressure from Jadeja and Sundar.

India’s early breakthroughs set the tone for the day, with pacer Akash Deep dismissing opener Devon Conway for just 4 runs. Jadeja then broke the defiance of Will Young and quickly followed up with the wicket of Tom Blundell for a duck. Before the tea interval, he also bowled Glenn Phillips for 175.

The Indian team will look to capitalize on this strong start as they aim to secure a victory in the final Test of the series.