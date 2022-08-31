Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By Court In Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs 200cr extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

The court takes cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.

The Enforcement Directorate has also named Jacqueline as an accused in it. The actor has been asked to appear in court on September 26.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate named Jacqueline as an accused in it. The actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with the conman after pictures of the two surfaced online.

Earlier, the ED had alleged that Sukesh used money to purchase gifts for Jacqueline, which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh. Jacqueline has been questioned multiple times by the agency in this case, the last being in June. The ED in April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds as “proceeds of crime”.