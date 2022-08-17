Jacqueline Fernandez Named As Accused in Charge Sheet Filed By ED in Rs 200 Cr Extortion Case

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline has been named an accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Jacqueline has been summoned several times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the money laundering case. Earlier, Sukesh’s lawyer had informed the media that the actress was allegedly dating Sukesh. However, Jacqueline’s team later denied her involvement with Sukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s name cropped up in the case after her pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar surfaced. While Jacqueline Fernandez initially denied involvement with the conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar told the ED that they were dating each other.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been involved in extorting hundreds of crores from businessmen, politicians and celebrities, is accused of extorting Rs 215 crore in one year from a businessman’s wife over spoof calls while he was lodged in a Delhi jail.

The agency had in April provisionally attached Rs 7.27 crore funds of Jacqueline under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). She was last issued summons for recording of her statement in June as the agency was tracing the remaining proceeds of crime in this case. She was grilled by the agency for eight hours.