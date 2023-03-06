Jacqueline Fernandez gives shoutout to her song Applause that got Oscars 2023 nomination

Mumbai: Indian song Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated for the Best Song Category at the Oscars. Another song on the list is Applause from Tell It Like a Woman. Jacqueline Fernandez who stars in the film gave shoutout to the song.

Jacqueline featured in the segment Sharing A Ride, directed by Leela Yadav. The song from it, “Applause”, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Ahead of Oscars 2023, the actress dropped a video that features her character dancing in the rain. She even penned a note saying, “This song will always have a special place in my heart.”

Tell It Like A Woman is a feature film comprised of seven short segments. It has been directed by diverse female filmmakers hailing from across the world. The film has been shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the U.S. Every part of the film is an inspiring and empowering story about women and by women.