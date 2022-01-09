Jacqueline Fernandez breaks silence after her intimate picture with Sukesh Chandrashekhar goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement on Saturday after a picture of her with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made the rounds on social media.

The couple is snapped in a mushy moment with Jacqueline showing off a love bite on her neck.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time, which she described as “a rough patch.”

The statement read, “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it.”

“It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you,” it continued.

Previously too, several romantic pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh have been leaked on the internet. Jacqueline has been in the news after she was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.