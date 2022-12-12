Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives In Delhi Court In Rs 200 Crores Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was seen arriving at the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Monday morning, for the hearing of Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

It is alleged that Jacqueline had received several expensive gifts from conman Sukesh and the Enforcement Directorate had named Jacqueline as an accused in their chargesheet, stating that she was a beneficiary of the extorted money.

On November 30, the Delhi Police had arrested Mumbai-based Pinky Irani, a close aide of Chandrashekhar.

According to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the accused Pinky Irani used to portray him (Sukesh) to be a business tycoon and the accused used to be instrumental in facilitating certain Bollywood personalities to contact with main accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

It is also alleged that accused Pinky Irani has been instrumental in disposing off the amount of money extorted from the complainant and other sources.